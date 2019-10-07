Good news for Saints star Biggar as he gets the all clear

Saints star Dan Biggar has been given the all clear to start for Wales against Fiji on Wednesday (kick-off 10.45am UK time).

The fly-half failed a head injury assessment during the win against Australia in Tokyo eight days ago but is fit to resume playing and lines up at No.10 against Fiji.

Api Ratuniyarawa will be on the Fiji bench

The news will come as a welcome boost for Biggar, Wales and Saints.

And now the 29-year-old will look to help Wales continue their winning start to the World Cup as Warren Gatland prepares his team for a tough test.

"When Fiji get some confidence and belief they are incredibly dangerous and they were really strong in that second half (against Georgia)," said Wales boss Gatland.

"They have got some real threats and we have just got to make sure we focus on ourselves.

Cobus Reinach starts for South Africa against Canada

"They are dangerous, so we've got to make sure we shut their space down and shut their time on their ball.

"One of the pleasing things of the first two games is how we well we've started.

"Our starts have been exceptional and it is important that we start well on Wednesday and hopefully take a little bit of that excitement away from Fiji.

"We are in control of our own destiny, we know that, and there are a lot of benefits about winning the group in terms of turnaround time and choices of hotels and stuff.

"Psychologically, you win the group and win your four games, you are up against a team that has lost a game. We haven't spoken at all about potential quarter-final opponents.

"It is important we focus 100 per cent on Fiji, and then we have got a four-day turnaround to Uruguay, which is going to be challenging as well, and then get through that and then we can start thinking about what's further on down the line."

Saints lock Api Ratuniyarawa, who scored for Fiji in their recent win against Georgia, will be on the bench for the game at the Oita Bank Dome.

Elsewhere, Saints scrum-half Cobus Reinach will get his first start in the World Cup when South Africa take on Canada on Tuesday (11.15am UK time).