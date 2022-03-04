Gloucester v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Saturday's clash at Kingsholm

Dan Biggar is back for Saints, but Courtney Lawes remains with England

With Wales not in action in the Six Nations this weekend, Biggar is straight back in for Saints, taking the place of James Grayson, who is among the replacements.

But George Furbank is not available as he has been training with England, meaning Rory Hutchinson comes back in at full-back.

Teimana Harrison has handed Saints a big back row injury boost as he has shrugged off the problem that forced him off during the recent defeat to Sale Sharks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison starts at seven, with Sam Matavesi moving back to hooker.

Alex Waller is ruled out so Nick Auterac takes his place among the replacements.

Karl Wilkins is fit enough to be named on the bench after missing last Sunday's defeat to Exeter Chiefs following a late failed fitness test.

As for Gloucester, Ruan Ackermann will captain the side at No.8, with Lewis Ludlow away in England camp.

Jack Clement and Jordy Reid start alongside Ackermann in the back row.

Freddie Clarke and Matias Alemanno continue their partnership in the second row with Harry Elrington and Santiago Socino coming in to start alongside Fraser Balmain in the front row.

Ben Meehan returns to the starting 15 at scrum-half with Adam Hastings at 10.

Billy Twelvetrees and Tom Seabrook link up in the midfield, with Ollie Thorley, Santiago Carreras and Kyle Moyle making up the back three.

Gloucester: Moyle; Carreras, Seabrook, Twelvetrees, Thorley; Hastings, Meehan; Elrington, Socino, Balmain; Clarke, Alemanno; Reid, Clement, Ackermann (c).

Replacements: Walker, Rapava-Ruskin, Ford-Robinson, Davidson, Craig, Chapman, Barton, Rees-Zammit.

Saints: Hutchinson; Skosan, Proctor, Dingwall, Collins; Biggar, Mitchell; Iyogun, Matavesi, Painter; Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa; Coles, Harrison, Augustus.