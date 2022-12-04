Gloucester 34 Northampton Saints 19: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

Juarno Augustus

But for Saints this season, far too often that has not been the case.

Because while they have scored more tries than any other team in the Gallagher Premiership, they have also conceded the most points.

And if you can't close the door at one end, events at the other can so often count for so little.

Saints have gone away to places like Harlequins, Bath and now Gloucester and enjoyed the lion's share of the possession.

But they have not been clinical enough to make up for their defensive deficiencies.

If you concede points as easily as Saints did on Saturday evening, you'd better be sure you can score them even more freely.

But they didn't.

While Gloucester were resilient in many key moments, Saints were not.

At a couple of points during the first period, Santiago Carreras simply waltzed through the away rearguard.

It was all too easy.

But it wasn't all too unfamiliar.

Because week on week, Saints are really struggling to keep teams out.

Aside from the home game against Exeter Chiefs, when the defensive structure held up superbly, they have shipped points like a leaky boat ships water.

It has led to huge frustration and, if it continues, it will lead to a real slide down the league table.

Not only that, but with huge European games against La Rochelle and Munster coming up, it will mean misery on the continent, too.

Fans are already starting to fear a French humbling against the reigning European champions next weekend.

And who can blame them?

Because there is too much evidence to suggest that will be what happens.

Saints have plenty of style, but so far this season they had failed to show the substance needed to win away from home.

They just about got the better of Wasps, who fell apart late on.

But to add insult to injury, that result didn't even count towards the current league standings due to the Coventry-based club's demise.

It means Saints have lost every single away league game that has counted this season.

And it is causing anguish for coaches, players and fans alike.

Saints were able to play with a swagger and win away as they pulled themselves into the play-off positions last season.

But that ability to go on the road and cut teams apart has deserted them.

They have lost to sides that, at times, have looked limited.

This was a Gloucester outfit, after all, that had lost their past three Premiership matches, including a home defeat to Newcastle Falcons.

Bath had not won at all in the league before they beat Saints.

And they didn't have to deliver a spectacular revival to see off Saints. They just needed to defend well for long periods and then strike when they got into the other half of the field.

While those teams took their chances and kept their cool in defence, Saints did the opposite.

And it is becoming a worrying trend if they truly want to be contenders this season.

Of course, we've been here before to an extent.

And Saints revived themselves when their top-four hopes looked dead and buried during the previous campaign.

But they weren't ruthless in the play-off semi-final at Leicester and eventually paid the price as the Tigers were made to work nowhere near as hard for their scores.

It is something that has continued into this season, and it is something that needs to be stopped quickly.

The problem is, the fixtures are far from kind and teams will not take any mercy as they bid to rub salt in the wounds.

La Rochelle, here we come.

How they rated...

GEORGE FURBANK - did well enough under the high ball, but couldn't quite impact the game in attack... 6

JAMES RAMM - one of the few positive points for Saints as he beat defenders for fun and grabbed a try on his first Premiership start... 7

FRASER DINGWALL - delivered a lovely pass for Freeman's second score, but couldn't have the influence he would have hoped on the game... 6

RORY HUTCHINSON - was withdrawn at half-time following a 40 minutes in which he showed flashes of class in attack but was taken on in defence... 5

TOMMY FREEMAN - certainly knows where the try line is as he continues to finish in fine fashion, bagging a double here... 6.5

FIN SMITH - his toughest outing for Saints, having started his career with the club in such sensational fashion... 5

ALEX MITCHELL - not the best day for the scrum-half as he was not at his sharpest in attack and defence... 5

ALEX WALLER - tried to carry the fight at times but Gloucester were more than a match for Saints in that department... 5

SAM MATAVESI - the Saints lineout wasn't functioning to full effect and the hooker wasn't at his usual level... 5

PAUL HILL - looked really strong during the first half, galloping forward freely and imposing himself despite taking a knock, but Gloucester fought hard up front... 6

LUKHAN SALAKAIA-LOTO - played his part in Freeman's first score with a nice piece of awareness but Gloucester dealt with his power game well... 6

ALEX MOON - did well to rob the ball from Gloucester during the first half and showcased his physicality at times, but was taken off early in the second period... 5.5

ALEX COLES - made his return from England duty and came close to a try, but couldn't really dominate here... 6

LEWIS LUDLAM - the skipper saw yellow in the second half on a frustrating day, which included him being held up over the line... 5.5

JUARNO AUGUSTUS - carried with trademark force on a few occasions and was one of the more impressive performers for Saints on the day... 6.5

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

MATT PROCTOR (for Hutchinson 40) - added a bit of fizz early in the second period, but wasn't really able to have a say overall... 5.5

DAVID RIBBANS (for Moon 51) - shone for England at times during the autumn but couldn't have the same finisher impact here... 5.5

