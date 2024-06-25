Gardens to play host to Red Roses pool game in Rugby World Cup
The Gardens has been selected as one of three host venues for the pool matches, with Sunderland's Stadium of Light and Brighton's Amex Stadium also named.
Bristol's Ashton Gate will also host a potential Red Roses quarter-final and both semi-finals before the tournament reaches its culmination at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, September 27, 2025.
Some tickets will go on sale this September, with prices ranging from £5 to £95 and over 60 per cent of tickets under £25.
The full match schedule and kick-off times will be announced after the draw in October, before tickets for all matches go on sale later that month.
World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “This announcement marks an exciting milestone for the tournament and one that will enable fans to mark their diaries and make plans with their friends, families and team-mates.
“We are pleased that the tournament will not only be the most accessible Women’s Rugby World Cup geographically, but also matched with accessibility of entry price tickets ensuring more fans than ever will be able to attend this generational moment for rugby.”
