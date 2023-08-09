Gardens set to host all Loughborough Lightning league games in season ahead

Fixtures for this season were released on Wednesday morning with nine top-flight women’s matches taking place at the home of Saints, starting with the visit of Midlands rivals Worcester Warriors on the weekend of November 25-26.

Season tickets for a milestone season for Lightning will go on sale from 11am tomorrow (Thursday, August 10) from eticketing.co.uk/northamptonsaints.

After hosting five Lightning games at the Gardens in the 2022/23 season, the move to all home fixtures at the venue marks another step forward for the partnership with Saints which was formed two years ago.

Loughborough Lightning will make the Gardens their home (photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Nathan Smith, who was appointed as Lightning’s new head coach in July, revealed his excitement at the prospect of having a fixed home venue for league games.

“It’s absolutely massive for us that all of our home league games will be at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens,” Smith said.

“It’s such a special place to play rugby and it means a lot to me and the team to be able to call the place home for our Allianz Premiership Women’s Rugby campaign.

“There’s some really eye-catching fixtures throughout the season with another local derby as Leicester Tigers have been added into the mix too.

“We’re excited to get out there on the pitch, kick on from last season and to be cheered on by our supporters at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.”

Lightning kick off the new season against their final opponents from last term, Saracens, when they travel to Allianz Park on November 18-19.

The first eagerly-anticipated first away derby with Leicester Tigers is on December 2-3 in Round 3, with the return fixture at the Gardens on February 10-11 in Round 11.

cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens will host two more league games before Christmas as Bristol Bears (December 9-10) and last season’s beaten finalists Exeter Chiefs (December 23-24) are the visitors in Rounds 4 and 6 respectively.

Lightning end their regular league season in front of a home crowd on June 1-2 against Saracens.