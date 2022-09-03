Game against Saints was 'exactly what we needed', says Ospreys head coach Booth

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toby Booth

Booth's side were 12-3 down at the break, but they kept battling and they eventually managed to come back from 24-17 to prevail late on.

Ospreys boasted a few big names as they fielded the likes of Justin Tipuric, Rhys Webb and Stephen Myler from the off.

And Booth said: "It was exactly what we needed.

"It was a very tough Premiership team that pride themselves on playing with ball in hand to stress you, and they've got a very good set piece.

"We're happy with what we've got out of it.

"We found a way to get across the line, and it's good because winning is a skill too.

"We've got plenty to work on and now we've got a two-week window going into the Scarlets game."

Tipuric was making his return to action, and he was in the thick of it against Saints.

"It was wonderful to see him out there," Booth said.