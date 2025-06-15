Gallagher Premiership gets a rebrand as league looks to increase fanbase

Bath claimed the title on Saturday (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The Gallagher Premiership will simply be known as the 'Gallagher Prem' next season after the league opted for a rebrand.

The makeover will include a new orange logo, which was revealed at Saturday's showpiece, which saw Bath beat Leicester Tigers to be crowned champions of England, taking over from Saints, who claimed Premiership glory last season.

It is hoped that the change of name for England's top division will help it 'talk how fans talk', giving it a more informal feel.

The 'Prem' is desperate to draw in new fans as it attempts to build on the fact it recorded 30 per cent growth in supporters between the ages of 18 to 34 between 2023 and 2024.

With that in mind, this summer's rebrand will look to emphasise the physicality and intensity of the league.

There will be an added focus on delivering more action and behind-the-scenes content to YouTube and social media, with big hits, young stars and emotional moments showcased alongside tries and match highlights.

Saints have already been leading the way on that front, producing some acclaimed videos of the club's key moments on and off the field in recent years.

And the Premiership's chief growth officer, Rob Calder, told BBC Sport: "The research showed physicality was a key part of the appeal of rugby. That came through very strongly, not just with existing audiences, but wider audiences as well.

"It can't just simply be that. There's got to be some light and dark to it.

"That's where the incredible skill, the incredible pace, the decision-making under pressure is so important. Precision in training and then bravery in execution.

"We want to talk about all those things."

The second-tier Championship announced in May that it would similarly change its name for the start of next season, opting for 'Champ Rugby'.

The Six Nations has also recently rebranded. The tournament unveiled a new orange logo in December.