Furbank starts at full-back for England against France

George Furbank

Furbank, who will be winning his sixth cap, gets the nod at full-back against France in Paris.

Courtney Lawes will once again captain the Red Rose, who have won two of their four games so far.

England’s head coach Eddie Jones said: “This is our strongest 23 for the game against France.

“We are disappointed not to be in the contention for the trophy but last week’s effort against Ireland was full of pride, energy and tactical discipline.

“We have focused on refreshing the team this week and we are ready to empty the tank on Saturday.”

England XV to play France

15. George Furbank (Saints, 5 caps)

14. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 9 caps)

13. Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 11 caps)

12. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 47 caps)

11. Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 38 caps)

10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 9 caps)

9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 116 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 35 caps)

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 65 caps)

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 19 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 55 caps)

5. Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 6 caps)

6. Courtney Lawes (Saints, 92 caps)

7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 27 caps)

8. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 13 caps)

Finishers

16. Nic Dolly (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 78 caps)

18. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 51 caps)

19. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

20. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 8 caps)

21. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 5 caps)

22. George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 80 caps)