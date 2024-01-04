George Furbank is desperate to help the current Saints squad emulate the title-winning heroes of 2014 after signing a new contact at the club.

Furbank has become the latest player to commit his future to the black, green and gold, following in the footsteps of Sam Graham, Robbie Smith, Fraser Dingwall and Tom James.

And the 27-year-old has a clear aim as he bids to bring the glory days back to cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

“I am thrilled to be extending my contract with the club that I’ve been supporting since I was a young lad,” he said.

George Furbank (photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“From progressing through the Academy here at Saints, to playing my 100th game in black, green and gold, it’s been a true honour to do what I love whilst also representing Northampton – and I am grateful that is set to continue.

“My decision to stay here was an easy one, and a large part of that is because of the group of players and staff we have at the club. Every day I find myself both working hard and having a laugh with some of my best mates, and I am lucky enough to call that my job.

“The coaching team have cultivated an environment which consistently pushes us to develop, and that has moulded me into the player I have become. I have loved becoming a leader in this squad, alongside a lot of lads who I have grown up playing with, and I feel there are exciting things to come for us.

“I witnessed Saints’ Premiership victory in 2014 as a fan, so I’m desperate to be part of a squad that can emulate that, and I really believe we are heading in the right direction.