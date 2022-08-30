Freeman thanks Saints coaches after signing new contract

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old has become a key man in a short space of time at Saints.

Freeman first made his mark in black, green and gold with a try in a pre-season friendly against Leinster during the summer of 2019, before making his senior debut in a Premiership Rugby Cup clash against Sale Sharks that autumn.

A Gallagher Premiership debut - aged just 19 - followed later in the 2019/20 campaign against Bath, and Freeman has not looked back from there with 14 and 18 appearances for the club over the next two seasons respectively solidifying his place in the first team.

After ending last term with a hat-trick against Newcastle Falcons and a score in the Premiership semi-finals – and now a twice-capped England international – Freeman is delighted to be staying at Saints for the foreseeable future.

“I’m thrilled to recommit my future to Northampton and am incredibly grateful to the club’s coaches for everything they have done to help me to develop as a player over the last few seasons,” he said.

“Chris Boyd gave me the platform to break into the first team and I’m excited about what’s to come with Dows (Phil Dowson) at the helm – this is an environment I really wanted to remain a part of and everyone in the squad is working hard for next season.

“Competition in the back three at Saints is always really strong, so I’ve always just tried to focus on grabbing my opportunities with both hands, and I love the freedom we are given as a squad to express ourselves on the field.