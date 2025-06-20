Freeman ready to follow in the footsteps of former Saints and Lions star

Tommy Freeman is ready to start for the Lions in Dublin (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tommy Freeman would love to emulate a former Saints star when he takes to the field for the British & Irish Lions for the first time tonight.

Freeman will start on the wing as the Lions get their summer action started with a fixture against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (kick-off 8pm).

Alex Mitchell and Fin Smith are also in the first 15, while Henry Pollock is primed to make an appearance from the bench.

Freeman has already delivered in Dublin once this season, scoring a stunning hat-trick as Saints beat Leinster in the Investec Champions Cup semi-final.

George North also scored for Saints in an incredible win against the same side at the same stadium.

And North has a storied history with the Lions, having produced a series of fine performance against this summer's opponents, Australia, Down Under back in 2013, the summer before he made the move to Northampton.

Freeman remembers watching North's heroics as the Wales ace scored in the first and third Tests, sandwiching those tries with a highlight-reel tackle on Israel Folau in the second Test.

“I remember that George North one," Freeman said. "I was about 12 at the time, his debut was pretty special and if I could do what he did it would be pretty good.

“He was similar to me with the size. There are probably similar aspects to our games and when he was flying he was pretty unstoppable and awesome to watch. He happened to be pretty handy as a centre too.”

Freeman produced a series of all-action performances for Saints and England last season, earning him the England Men's player of the year award and Saints' supporters' player of the season accolade.

He scored 16 tries in just 19 appearances for his club, while dotting down in each of England's Guinness Six Nations games.

But he says looking for more than just tries is a big part of his game.

“That’s the way I play anyway but I also think it’s the way a winger has to be these days," said the 24-year-old. "You don’t want wingers staying on the wing and going quiet for phases of games. You want them popping up to inject a bit of pace and power and create that extra number.

"If you’re standing on your wing and being a bit lazy, that’s where you miss some opportunities.

“Andy (Lions head coach Andy Farrell) has been really good talking about us impressing each other rather than anyone else outside the picture.

"You want to obviously play well for yourself and get yourself selected for these Test matches. Doing it on Friday night would help.

“I always say setting up a try is as good as scoring one but I’m sure that’s the biggest lie you’ve ever heard.

"In your role, if you can get the ball back in the air and give your team an attacking opportunity then that’s a big tick.”