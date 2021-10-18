Freeman one of four Saints players selected by England

Tommy Freeman

Uncapped full-back Freeman joins club-mates George Furbank, Courtney Lawes and Lewis Ludlam in the 34-man group.

“This is a young but very good, talented squad who have all earned their places. It is one of the most competitive squads I have ever picked,” said England boss Eddie Jones.

“We’re looking forward to three tough Test matches.

"Tonga always play a strong, physical game and Australia and South Africa have had extended periods together and will be a good challenge for us.

“Our aim each week will be to get better and better as we work towards the Rugby World Cup in 2023.”

The England squad will travel to Jersey on Monday, October 25 for a five-day training camp.

The camp will form part of England’s preparations for the Autumn Internationals in November, when they will host Tonga (Saturday, November 6, 3.15pm KO), Australia (Saturday, November 13, 5.30pm KO) and world champions South Africa (Saturday, November 20, 3.15pm KO). All matches will be live on Amazon Prime.

England's 34-man squad

Forwards

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps)

Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 31 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 33 caps)

Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, 1 cap)

Nic Dolly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 1 cap)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 23 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 30 caps)

Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 9 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 48 caps)

Courtney Lawes (Saints, 87 caps)

Lewis Ludlam (Saints, 10 caps)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 72 caps)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 7 caps)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 44 caps)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 12 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 24 caps)

Backs

Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped)

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 93 caps)

Tommy Freeman (Saints, uncapped)

George Furbank (Saints, 4 caps)

Max Malins (Saracens, 8 caps)

Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 66 caps)

Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, 1 cap)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 2 caps)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 40 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 2 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)

Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 43 caps)

Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 51 caps)