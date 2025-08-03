Freeman forced off as Lions finish series with defeat to Australia

Tommy Freeman had to come off after taking a heavy blow to the face (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tommy Freeman was forced off before the break as the British & Irish Lions finished their Test series with a 22-12 defeat to Australia in Sydney.

The Lions had already wrapped up the series win on the previous Saturday in Melbourne, but they were still keen to secure a whitewash.

However, it wasn’t to be as the fired-up Wallabies claimed a consolation victory.

Freeman had been a doubt for the game in Sydney due to a back problem, but he was passed fit to start on the wing.

But the Saints star took a heavy blow to the nose towards the end of the first half and subsequently failed a head injury assessment, meaning he could not return to the field.

Alex Mitchell got some game time late on, but Australia had already done enough to make sure of victory before the Saints scrum-half entered the action.

Lions head coach Andy Farrell said: "There's going to be frustration there - all along we've said we want to win every game.

"The best team won on the night. It might take one or it might take two beers but they'll be unbelievably proud of what they've achieved on this tour. On reflection we can be unbelievably proud.

"The legacy for us is in the changing room. The togetherness - it's been an absolute delight.

"We've played some outstanding rugby and that's accumulated into a performance that last week ended up being a moment that will stay with us forever."