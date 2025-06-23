Four Saints in for England tour, but injured trio are ruled out

Fraser Dingwall has been ruled out of England's summer tour (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Four Saints players have been named in the England squad for the summer tour – but three have been ruled out due to injury.

Manny Iyogun, Curtis Langdon, Trevor Davison and Alex Coles are all included in the 36-player group that will take on Argentina in two Test matches and the USA in one.

But Fraser Dingwall, who has been battling a calf problem, Ollie Sleightholme, who has a hamstring issue, and George Furbank, who has a leg injury, have not recovered in time to secure a place on the plane.

Coles and Davison both featured for an England XV last weekend as they suffered a narrow defeat to a France XV at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Coles scored in that match, while Davison came off the bench.

They, along with Iyogun and Langdon, will now be hoping to have a say in the Test series.

But for Dingwall, Sleightholme and Furbank, it will be about recovering ahead of next season.

Iyogun is one of 10 uncapped players in the touring party, joining Charlie Atkinson, Seb Atkinson, Oscar Beard, Joe Carpenter, Arthur Clark, Will Muir, Luke Northmore, Max Ojomoh and Guy Pepper.

The England squad, which has a combined total of 561 caps, will be co-captained by Jamie George and George Ford, and is made up of 20 forwards and 16 backs.

The team will train at the Honda England Rugby Performance Centre at Pennyhill Park on Tuesday, June 24 before flying to Buenos Aires later that day to continue preparations for the opening Test.

England will open the Tour in Buenos Aires on Saturday, July 5 (kick-off 8.40pm BST) before travelling to San Juan for the second Test on Saturday, July 12 (kick-off 8.40pm BST).

The tour will conclude with a Test against the USA in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, July 19 (kick-off 10pm BST).

“The three-Test series is a huge challenge and a valuable opportunity for the continued development of this squad,” said England boss Steve Borthwick.

“For some of the younger players, this will be their first experience of touring overseas with England.

"Travelling together helps strengthen team bonds and offers a valuable chance for new players to integrate into our environment.

“It’s an exciting test for us, and we’re looking forward to seeing how we continue to evolve as a team.”

The Test matches against Argentina will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with the Test against the USA available to stream on RugbyPass TV.

England’s 36-player squad

Forwards: Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 11 caps), Arthur Clark (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped), Alex Coles (Saints, 7 caps), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 15 caps), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 11 caps), Theo Dan (Saracens, 17 caps), Trevor Davison (Saints, 2 caps), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 20 caps), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 31 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 101 caps) – co-captain, Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 12 caps), Ted Hill (Bath Rugby, 4 caps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 15 caps), Emmanuel Iyogun (Saints, uncapped), Curtis Langdon (Saints, 2 caps), Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks, 1 cap), Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 7 caps), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 40 caps), Tom Willis (Saracens, 6 caps).

Backs: Charlie Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped), Seb Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped), Oscar Beard (Harlequins, uncapped), Joe Carpenter (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 8 caps), George Ford (Sale Sharks, 99 caps) – co-captain, Will Muir (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Cadan Murley (Harlequins, 1 cap), Luke Northmore (Harlequins, uncapped), Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 13 caps), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, 4 caps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 72 caps), Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 8 caps), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 36 caps), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 18 caps).

Not considered for selection: Joe Batley (Bristol Bears), Fraser Dingwall (Saints), George Furbank (Saints), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Ollie Sleightholme (Saints).