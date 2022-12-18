Saints took on Munster at the Gardens on Sunday afternoon

Munster were hit by three yellow cards during the second period and somehow escaped the concession of a penalty try as they gritted their teeth to get the job done, winning 17-6 at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Saints had a huge amount of possession and territory during the second period, with wave after wave of pressure heading towards the away line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the intensity and linespeed of the Irish giants was superb as they refused to concede a single try on a freezing cold and slippery afternoon at the Gardens.

However, Saints really should have been awarded a seven-pointer as James Ramm was taken out off the ball and then in the air by Munster replacement scrum-half Craig Casey.

A yellow card was given, but referee Pierre-Baptiste Nuchy, a late replacement for Ludovic Cayre, would not award the penalty try.

Saints had plenty of time to score after that, and they knocked on the door, but Munster were so resilient, showing why they have conceded the second fewest points in the United Rugby Championship so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints had hoped to bounce back from their big opening-night defeat at La Rochelle eight days earlier, but they were dealt a big blow before kick-off as Courtney Lawes, who was due to start for the first time since September 24, had to withdraw due to a gluteal injury.

Angus Scott-Young was the man who came in for Lawes, and the Australian flanker got stuck in early on to help the home side hold firm against early Munster pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints narrowly failed with a quickly-taken lineout in the Munster 22 before the home fans showed their appreciation for another period of strong defence at the other end.

But after Saints conceded a free-kick at their own scrum, Munster finally forced their way over as Gavin Coombes got the ball down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joey Carbery converted and the sizeable away support celebrated loudly across the Gardens.

Saints soon won a penalty, giving them an attacking chance from a lineout, but Munster wrapped it up well and turned the ball over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The away side were starting to concede penalties though, and Saints eventually opted to take the three allowing Fin Smith to get them on the board.

Carbery soon cancelled out Smith's effort after a couple of Alex Mitchell errors and a penalty conceded by David Ribbans cost Saints inside their own half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deficit was back to four points almost immediately though as Munster got tangled up in defence, meaning Smith could slot a penalty from in front of the posts.

There wasn't much between the teams, but Saints were shooting themselves in the foot in their own half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And after the black, green and gold failed to get the ball out of their own scrum, they were penalised, allowing Munster to set up a lineout move that resulted in Coombes going over.

Carbery converted and the gap was 11 points three minutes before the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Saints conceded another penalty soon after, there was little Christmas spirit shown by the Munster supporters on the terrace as they sang 'Saints are falling apart again'.

There was one final chance for Saints to attack before the break, but they lost the ball and Munster cleared their lines to preserve their advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Irish side looked to come out firing after the break, bidding to put the game to bed, but errors in attack in tricky conditions were thwarting them.

When Saints tried to mount an attack at the other end of the field, Munster got over the ball close to their own posts to relieve the pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The black, green and gold were really struggling to get anything going and the frustration boiled over for both sides as they engaged in an old school scrap close to halfway.

It resulted in a yellow card apiece as Lewis Ludlam and Jack O'Donoghue were sent to the sin bin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident fired up the home fans and the home players as the former roared following a spell of strong defence from their side.

Saints worked their way upfield and with a penalty coming, Smith fired a crossfield kick in the direction of Ramm, who was taken out by Casey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staggeringly, referee Pierre-Baptiste Nuchy refused to award a penalty try, despite the fact Ramm was taken out off the ball and then in the air as he claimed it.

Saints secured a series of penalties in the passages of play that followed, but Munster held out and continued to push the home players back to add fuel to frustration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The away side were holding firm but they were struggling to do so without conceding penalties, and Carbery paid the price as he was sin-binned.

Still Munster held out though, with their ferocious defending denying Saints any real chances to score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when Carbery returned to the field, there was still no damage done.

In fact, there was not a single point scored by either side in the second half as Munster celebrated a welcome away win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints: Furbank; Ramm, Proctor (Dingwall 67), Hutchinson, Freeman; F Smith (Skosan 78), Mitchell; A Waller (Iyogun 59), S Matavesi (Haywood 72), Painter (Petch 52); Salakaia-Loto, Ribbans; Scott-Young (Hinkley 75), Ludlam (c), Augustus (Moon 67).

Munster: Haley; Nash, Frisch, Crowley (R Scannell 55), Earls (Daly 75); Carbery, Murray (Casey 50); Loughman (Kilcoyne 50), N Scannell (Barron 57), Ryan (Salanoa 75); Kleyn (Hodnett 70), Beirne; O’Donoghue, O’Mahony (c), Coombes.

Advertisement Hide Ad