Former Saints fly-half Biggar to retire at the end of the season

Dan Biggar spent more than four years at Saints (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Former Saints fly-half Dan Biggar has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

Biggar is currently at French club Toulon with David Ribbans and Lewis Ludlam.

But he has decided it is right to call time on his career this summer.

The 35-year-old was a huge presence at Saints after joining the club from Ospreys in 2018.

He made 69 appearances for the black, green and gold before moving to Toulon in November 2022.

And now the former Wales and British & Irish Lions star will spend his final couple of months at Stade Mayol before hanging up his boots.

"I always wanted to do it on my own terms, I always wanted to go out when I was still relatively fit and healthy," Biggar said.

"It just feels like the right time and someone once said to me 'when you know, you'll know'.

"I'm kind of at the stage where it's time to move on to something different and also to give my family something back as well because they've had to sacrifice a lot over the years.

"I need to give them a bit more time than rugby permits."