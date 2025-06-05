Former Saints back Garside joins ambitious club in England's second tier

Jake Garside is joining Worcester (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Jake Garside's next club has been confirmed.

The lively back leaves Saints this summer, having scored three tries in 17 appearances.

Garside was particularly impressive during the final weeks of the season, starring against Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester in the Gallagher Premiership.

The 22-year-old is leaving Saints at the conclusion of his contract, and it has been announced that he will be making the move to Worcester Warriors, who will be in the England's second tier next season.

More than two years after entering administration, Warriors, who recently gained a place in the new-look 'Champ Rugby' after a rigorous selection process, and Richmond, the 2024-25 winners of National League 1, will join the existing 12 clubs that currently form the Championship.

And with Matt Everard in charge, Worcester have set about making some exciting signings ahead of next season.

Garside is one of them, and he will link up with his brother, Alfie, at Sixways Stadium.

"Signing for Worcester Warriors is a proud moment - and to do it alongside my brother makes it even more special," Jake Garside said.

"There's a real sense of momentum in Worcester, and I'm excited to build something meaningful with the group.

"I can't wait to experience those matchdays at Sixways together."

Warriors boss Everard said: "Jake has X-factor pace. Combine that with a tough edge, he is an all-round player, with the ability to play scrum-half, wing and full-back to a superb level.

"We are really excited to bring a family to Sixways - welcome to the Garsides!"

Garside is not the only former Saint who will be bidding to help Worcester to glory next season as ex-Northampton hooker Tom Cruse has been appointed as assistant coach at Sixways.

Cruse called time on his playing career in 2024 after a season with Saints before transitioning into coaching full-time, taking on the role of forwards coach at Bedford Blues.

"’I am delighted to be joining Worcester Warriors at such an exciting time for the club," Cruse said.

"It’s a club with an incredible appetite and a proud fanbase.

"I know first hand what a fantastic person and coach Matt (Everard) is.

"I look forward to joining the coaching team and seeing what we can build together.’’