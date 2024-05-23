Five Saints stars named in Premiership team of the season
Curtis Langdon, Alex Coles, Courtney Lawes, Fin Smith and Ollie Sleightholme have all been selected.
Sleightholme was the league’s top try scorer with 14.
Lawes and Smith were up for player of the season but missed out to Exeter Chiefs centre Henry Slade.
Saints have more representatives in the team of the season than any other club.
Premiership Rugby team of the season: 15. Tyrone Green (Harlequins); 14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs), 13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), 12. Benhard Janse van Rensburg (Bristol Bears), 11. Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints); 10. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints), 9. Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby); 1. Fin Baxter (Harlequins), 2. Curtis Langdon (Northampton Saints), 3. Thomas Du Toit (Bath Rugby); 4. Rusi Tuima (Exeter Chiefs), 5. Alex Coles Northampton Saints); 6. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), 7. Ben Earl (Saracens), 8. Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers).
