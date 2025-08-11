Five Saints stars handed enhanced Elite Player Squad contracts

Saints' four Lions players have been handed Enhanced Elite Player Squad contracts (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Five Saints players have been given enhanced Elite Player Squad (EPS) contracts by England boss Steve Borthwick ahead of the new season.

Henry Pollock, Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith, Tommy Freeman and George Furbank have all been awarded deals.

There are a total of 25 contracted players, who are drawn from the wider 50-player EPS squad.

The contracts form part of the men's Professional Game Partnership helping to ensure optimal preparation for the England men’s team.

Borthwick said: “I am pleased to name the players who will receive an enhanced EPS contract this season,” said Borthwick.

“These contracts, together with our strong relationship with the Premiership clubs, will continue to play an important role in the ongoing development of England Rugby.”

England Men’s enhanced EPS contracts: Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Elliot Daly (Saracens), Ben Earl (Saracens), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs), George Ford (Sale Sharks), Tommy Freeman (Saints), George Furbank (Saints), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Alex Mitchell (Saints), Henry Pollock (Saints), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Fin Smith (Saints), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Tom Willis (Saracens).