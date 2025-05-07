'Father figure' Mayanavanua will be 'sorely missed' at Saints

Temo Mayanavanua will be missed at Saints (photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

Phil Dowson says 'father figure' Temo Mayanavanua will be 'sorely missed' at Saints.

Mayanavanua will call time on his stay in Northampton this summer as he returns to Fiji to play for Super Rugby side Fijian Drua.

The lock has been a key man at Saints since arriving from Lyon two years ago.

He has made 35 appearances for the black, green and gold so far, playing a crucial role in helping Saints to claim Gallagher Premiership glory during the previous campaign.

And Dowson said: “Temo had a huge impact for us last season.

“When we watched him play for his former club, we really liked how physical he was, but we probably didn’t see then how unbelievably skilful he was and how good a reader of the game he is. These are obviously facets of his game that will be sorely missed.

“But off it, Temo has been a father figure to what is a young squad. He has looked after them and he has led in his own way. So, we are very sad to see him go because he has had a huge impact from the moment he came in and he will continue to for the rest of the season.

“But an opportunity presented itself to play professional rugby in his home country which means he will, of course, be much closer to his family.

"And while we are disappointed to lose him, we understand the decision he has made and will wish him all the best when the time comes.”