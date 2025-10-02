Exeter full-back Hodge handed ban after seeing red against Saints

Josh Hodge (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Exeter Chiefs full-back Josh Hodge has received a three-match ban after being given a 20-minute red card during the game against Saints last Sunday.

Hodge was sent from the field by referee Joe James after making head-on-head contact with Saints No.8 Sam Graham in the 72nd minute of the match.

The incident left Graham concussed and with pain in his jaw, with the Saints medical report in the full RFU judgement reading as follows…

"During the second half of the match vs Exeter, SG (Graham) was seen to have sustained an apparent head impact during a tackle.

"He was initially attended to by my colleague, Nathan Allwork, followed by Dr Carmont and myself.

"He was lying motionless following the impact and was suspected to have lost consciousness.

"Nathan applied inline immobilisation of his neck and SG was found to have a patent airway, was orientated in time/place/person and he was able to be cleared of significant spinal injury.

"Accordingly, he was removed from the field of play as an IPR due to Criteria 1 signs of head injury.

"On removal from the field he was complaining of jaw pain - but no bony injury was suspected.

"Post match he failed his HIA2 and thus concussion was confirmed.

"On clinical review today he remains symptomatic both from head perspective and jaw pain.

"He will have his HIA3 completed by Dr Carmont tomorrow (Tuesday) morning and his jaw will again be reviewed clinically."

On Tuesday, Saints reported that Graham's medical position had not changed and he now looks set to miss Sunday's Gallagher PREM trip to Gloucester.

As for Hodge, he was cited for a dangerous tackle, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13 and was given a three-match ban, which will be reduced to two if he successfully completes the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme (CIP).

Hodge gave the following evidence during his disciplinary hearing…

"It had been a good contest and we had done particularly well in the second half. I do not know Sam Graham and have no history with him or Northampton.

"I have never had a red card or citation. I have only had one yellow card last year but it was not for foul play.

"When Sam picked up the ball I knew I had to go in fast as I was the last defender to get to tackle.

"He was also going fast. I prepared to tackle opening my arms and dropping my body height. I thought I was in a good position. However just before impact he seemed to step towards me throwing me off guard and I collided with his neck and then head. I am very sorry for the impact this had on him and that he is still not fully recovered. There was no intention at any time either to hurt him or tackle wrongly. If I was in the same position again all I could do was to go in lower which looking at the video would hopefully have avoided the incident. It was all over in a matter of seconds.

"I went to see him after the game to apologise and I said that I was sorry about what had happened and he said he was fine.

"I have apologised to our coaches and am very sorry that I have not only injured another player but also incurred the first red card of my career.

"If offered the Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme I would be very happy to complete it."