Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Sunday's clash

Tom James will start at fly-half for Saints (photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Saints have opted to send a much-changed squad to face Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park on Sunday afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

Only Tom Litchfield remains from the starting line-up that claimed a superb 37-34 win against Leinster last weekend, booking the black, green and gold a place in the May 24 Investec Champions Cup final against Union Bordeaux Bègles.

Litchfield starts at centre at Exeter, lining up alongside Tom Seabrook.

Tom James is at fly-half, with Jonny Weimann selected at scrum-half.

Toby Cousins gets a Gallagher Premiership debut on the wing, with Will Glister and Jake Garside completing the back three.

Tom Lockett will skipper Saints from six, with Fyn Brown, who will make his Premiership bow, and Angus Scott-Young also starting in the back row.

Ed Prowse and Chunya Munga are in the second row.

Tom West, Henry Walker and Elliot Millar Mills form the front row.

Reuben Logan, Archie Benson, Rafe Witheat and Ewan Baker are all primed to make first Premiership appearances from the bench.

Callum Hunter-Hill is back from injury and is also named among the replacements.

For Exeter, England Under-20 back Nick Lilley will make his club debut as he starts on the wing.

In the front row, Scott Sio starts at loosehead, with Jack Yeandle at hooker and Marcus Street at tighthead.

Rusi Tuima and captain Dafydd Jenkins also retain their starting positions in the second row.

The back row is a new one for Chiefs this season as Jacques Vermeulen moves to the blindside flank to accommodate Richard Capstick at openside. Ethan Roots slots in at No.8.

Stu Townsend returns to the matchday side at scrum-half, with Harvey Skinner at fly-half.

Will Rigg earns a starting shirt alongside Henry Slade in the centres.

Debutant Lilley mans the right wing, with Paul Brown-Bampoe on the left, as Josh Hodge rounds out the side at full-back.

Dan Frost returns on the bench, with Kwenzo Blose and Josh Iosefa-Scott helping him form the replacement front row.

Christ Tshiunza and Martin Moloney cover the scrum’s back five.

Tom Cairns is the replacement scrum-half, with Will Haydon-Wood and Tamati Tua ready to cover the rest of the backline.

Exeter Chiefs: 15. Josh Hodge; 14. Nick Lilley, 13. Henry Slade, 12. Will Rigg, 11. Paul Brown-Bampoe; 10. Harvey Skinner, 9. Stu Townsend; 1. Scott Sio, 2. Jack Yeandle, 3. Marcus Street; 4. Rusi Tuima, 5 Dafydd Jenkins (c); 6. Jacques Vermeulen, 7. Richard Capstick, 8. Ethan Roots.

Replacements: 16. Dan Frost, 17. Kwenzo Blose, 18. Josh Iosefa-Scott, 19. Christ Tshiunza, 20. Martin Moloney, 21. Tom Cairns, 22. Will Haydon-Wood, 23. Tamati Tua.

Saints: 15. Jake Garside; 14. Toby Cousins, 13. Tom Seabrook, 12. Tom Litchfield, 11. Will Glister; 10. Tom James, 9. Jonny Weimann; 1. Tom West, 2. Henry Walker, 3. Elliot Millar Mills; 4. Ed Prowse, 5. Chunya Munga; 6. Tom Lockett (c), 7. Fyn Brown, 8. Angus Scott-Young.

Replacements: 16. Craig Wright, 17. Tarek Haffar, 18. Luke Green, 19. Callum Hunter-Hill, 20. Reuben Logan, 21. Archie Benson, 22. Rafe Witheat, 23. Ewan Baker.