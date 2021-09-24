Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Saturday's game at Sandy Park

Frank Lomani

The Fiji scrum-half has been named among the replacements for this weekend's Gallagher Premiership game, providing cover for Alex Mitchell, who wears the No.9 shirt again.

Lomani's availability is a welcome boost for Saints, who are also able to call on Ollie Sleightholme.

The lightning-quick wing was named in England's 45-man training squad this week, and he starts in the No.14 shirt at Sandy Park.

Sleightholme's selection means Matt Proctor moves to outside centre, with Rory Hutchinson ruled out due to injury.

In the pack, Sam Matavesi returns to start at hooker, having missed last weekend's opening-day win against Gloucester due to Covid close contact isolation.

Api Ratuniyarawa replaces Alex Moon in the second row, with Moon joined among the replacements by talented young backs Tom Litchfield and Tommy Freeman.

Freeman returns after recovering from summer surgery on a knee injury, while Litchfield, who shone during pre-season, is in line to make his second Premiership appearance.

Exeter Chiefs: Hodge; Cordero, Slade, Devoto, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds, Maunder; Hepburn, Yeandle (c), Williams; Witty, Lonsdale; Kirsten, Armand, Tuima.

Replacements: Innard, Moon, Iosefa-Scott, McCauley, Tshiunza, Hidalgo-Clyne, H Skinner, Whitten.

Saints: Furbank; Sleightholme, Proctor, Dingwall, Collins; Grayson, Mitchell; Waller, Matavesi, Painter; Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa; Wood, Ludlam (c), Harrison.