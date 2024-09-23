'Exactly what we need ' - class act Kemeny already catching the eye at Saints

Josh Kemeny made his competitive debut for Saints last Friday (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

'Absolute workhorse' and 'real athlete' Josh Kemeny is already catching the eye at Saints.

The Australian flanker was a summer arrival from Melbourne Rebels and made his mark during pre-season matches against Leinster and Bath.

He was handed his competitive Saints debut from the off last Friday, starting at six against Bath.

And while the black, green and gold endured opening night disappointment in the Gallagher Premiership clash at The Rec, Kemeny notched his first try for the club before eventually picking up a yellow card late on.

"He was outstanding, along with a lot of people," said Saints boss Phil Dowson.

"It's disappointing for him and we talk about moments in your career, and it's Josh's first game so when people ask him about it he'll have to say 'we came down to Bath and didn't get what we wanted'.

"That's a shame for Josh that it won't be a great memory for him but he had a great game."

And Saints skipper George Furbank echoed the praise for Kemeny.

Furbank said: "He's an absolute workhorse and a real athlete as you saw when he ran in at the corner.

"He's rapid, big and very physical and he's exactly what we need in our back row."