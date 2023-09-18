England 'taking steps forward', says Saints star Lawes after win against Japan

Courtney Lawes captained England to victory against Japan (photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)

The Red Rose claimed a hard-fought 34-12 bonus-point success against Japan in Nice, backing up the opening-night victory against Argentina.

Lawes skippered England and grabbed a second-half score, while Lewis Ludlam was also on the scoresheet, bagging the first try of the tournament for Steve Borthwick's side.

Alex Mitchell made it three Saints players in the starting 15 as he kept hold of the No.9 shirt following an impressive display against Argentina.

England now sit top of Pool D ahead of Saturday's clash with Chile.

And Lawes said: “We showed glimpses of how good our attack can be and we will continue to work on it.

"We are getting better every day and we’re getting better at it, we’re taking steps forward.

"Come later on in the competition, we are hoping we are firing in all cylinders.”

Conditions in Nice were difficult for both sides, with England struggling to keep the ball in hand against Japan.

And Lawes said: “It was tough.

"Even when you got a good grasp of it going into contact, you can feel it spinning out of your hands, sometimes before you have even made contact.

“It’s actually really quite challenging at the minute because it is so greasy, it’s so hot, really humid, so you are already sweating.

"It makes it pretty much like a wet weather game out there.”

Lawes' try came after the ball had flicked off the head of prop Joe Marler, with the Saints man keeping his cool as he dotted it down.

“It was quite a lucky try but I will take them where they come," Lawes said.

"It was a good bit of luck for us and in these conditions, you will take what you are given really.

“I saw it ricocheted off his head so I went and scored the try just in case, but I was pretty sure it had gone backwards and then come off his head.

"I told the ref on the way out. I had a good idea it was going to get given.”