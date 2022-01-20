England stars in town as ONs stage girls' rugby 'Warrior Camp'

Old Northamptonians is staging a girls' rugby 'Warrior Camp' this Sunday

The Saints and the club’s female section Loughborough Lightning are involved, and there will also be England Women rugby players present on the day.

Warrior Camps are designed as a great introduction to rugby for those who have never played, or those who want to get back involved, and encourage more women and girls to play rugby, and the ONs are staging one at their Billing Road base this Sunday.

The man in charge of the Northampton Warrior Camp is David Wood, the ONs’ girls section manager.

“We target girls aged 11 to 18 in the whole of the Northampton area to come and join the fastest growing team sport in the country, there will be hundreds of girls either training or playing,” he said.

“The afternoon will be run by the Northampton Saints and Loughborough Lightning Rugby Clubs and there will be both male and female England Rugby players in attendance

“More than 25,000 women across the country have attended Warrior Camps to date, with many going on to join women’s touch and contact rugby teams.

The Old Northamptonians Warrior Camp takes place next Sunday (Jan 23) at ONs on Billing Road, and runs from 1pm-3pm.