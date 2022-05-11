England star Sarah can't wait to get back to the Gardens

Sarah Hunter getting stuck in for Loughborough against Exeter at the Gardens

And the Loughborough Lightning skipper is hoping for plenty of Saintly support when her side take on Harlequins in the final round of the Allianz Premier 15s.

Lightning will play at the Gardens for the second time, following their success against Exeter Chiefs back in February.

But this time, Hunter and Co will be the main event as the clash with Quins is a standalone fixture rather than part of a double-header involving Saints.

The black, green and gold are not in action this weekend as they continue to prepare for their return to Gallagher Premiership action on May 21.

And that means there should be plenty of supporters at the Gardens simply to see Lightning in action as the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength.

Hunter, who recently returned from leading England to a Six Nations Grand Slam, said: “It will be the second time we’ve played at the Gardens.

"We had a great game against Exeter and it was a really tight game that we eventually won.

"We’ll be looking for people to come down and support us.

"It’s a standalone fixture, not a double-header with the men, so we’ll be the only game on show that day.

"The fanbase that we’re growing at Loughborough Lightning is amazing and I know there will be a lot of Northampton fans there also.

"We’re looking forward to a lot of people supporting us in our last domestic game of the season.”

Tickets for Saturday's game are on sale now, starting from just £7 (adult)/£3 (child)* – but Saints season ticket holders can attend for FREE using their regular season ticket cards**, and will receive 50 bonus Saints Rewards points for attending the game.

*All tickets are subject to a £1.50 booking fee.