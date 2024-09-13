England boys back with a bang as Saints beat Bedford Blues in Mobbs Memorial Match

George Furbank got the scoring started on his return to Saints action (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints' England stars were back with a bang as they helped their side secure a 36-17 pre-season success against Bedford Blues on Friday night.

New club captain George Furbank doubled up early on, with Fin Smith and Fraser Dingwall also scoring during the first half of the Mobbs Memorial Match at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

The trio, as well as fellow international star Ollie Sleightholme, were withdrawn at half-time to keep them fresh for next Friday's Gallagher Premiership opener at Bath, but Saints pushed on to plunder two more tries against the Blues.

Charlie Savala and Tarek Haffar also dotted down on a night when the black, green and gold showed their class against their Championship opponents, who had several Saints players in their matchday squad.

Nathan Langdon was one Saint playing for the Blues, and the hooker, a summer signing for Phil Dowson's side, scored against his employers during the first period.

Bedford kept battling and they brought the likes of Jake Garside, Joel Matavesi and Jamie Elliott off the bench after the break.

But Saints ultimately had too much of a lead as their England men laid the foundations for a welcome win ahead of the start of their title defence.

Scotland hooker Robbie Smith and England scrum-half Alex Mitchell had been pencilled in to start against Bedford but both were withdrawn from the line-up before kick-off due to minor injuries.

That brought Craig Wright and Tom James into the starting 15, and Saints were able to make a strong start to the match.

In fact, the class in the home side was evident immediately as Fin Smith placed a lovely chip over the top for Furbank to gather and ground the ball.

Fly-half Smith narrowly missed the conversion, but Saints were winning the breakdown battle, putting real pressure on Bedford.

The Saints backs were looking slick and showing real appetite, hunting down Bedford and piling the pressure on.

And it wasn't long before Furbank went over again, flying under the posts following another assist from Smith.

Bedford were desperately seeking a foothold in the game, and they got it after Saints were penalised for being offside inside their own 22.

Bedford went to the corner and scored in the same way that Leinster had on two occasions on the previous weekend, splintering the Saints counter to the right and pushing Nathan Langdon over the line.

Will Maisey added the extras with a lovely touchline conversion, but Saints were soon back on the front foot, scoring a stunning third try.

James and Callum Hunter-Hill both came up with between-the-legs passes in quick succession and Ollie Sleightholme flew away down the left before kicking ahead for Smith to turn on the turbos and score.

Smith was clattered into the advertising hoardings for his troubles but he was able to get back up and take the conversion, which he sent narrowly wide of the right post.

Saints came close to scoring another sensational try soon after as some lovely play on the right, including a fine offload from Josh Kemeny, saw James Ramm try to gather the final pass but he just couldn't quite keep hold of it with the line in sight.

Saints were playing some fantastic stuff though, and after Kemeny showed incredible pace and power down the right, it opened the door for big carries from Furbank and Tom West before Dingwall forced his way over.

Smith converted to make it 24-7, and Saints soon completely ruined a Bedford maul attempt five metres from the home line, handing the pack a big positive late in the half.

Saints' returning England players were all withdrawn at half-time, with a raft of changes made by the home side.

But it didn't change the flow of the game with Smith's replacement, Savala, soon diving over for Saints' fifth try.

Savala also added the extras and Saints continued to apply the pressure, forcing Fred Tuilagi to infringe on his own line, earning the Blues replacement a yellow card.

Saints took immediate advantage as prop Haffar etched his name on the scoresheet, but Savala sent the conversion wide.

The home fans were enjoying the action, with 'oh when the Saints' echoing around the Gardens as Bedford tried to mount a response.

And the Blues managed it as Louis James picked up to score after a nice crossfield kick had been knocked back, allowing the onrushing back to dot down.

Maisey hit the post with the conversion, but Bedford were soon given another boost as Tuilagi returned from the sin bin.

The game then lost any real rhythm, with the only action coming in the form of a small scuffle inside the Saints 22.

Bedford had the final say as James went over again, this time following some really patient play from the Blues, who moved the ball well to the right.

Maisey missed the conversion with the last kick of the match to bring the curtain down on Saints' second and final pre-season game.

Saints: George Furbank (c) (Rafe Witheat 40); Ollie Sleightholme (Tom Seabrook 40), Fraser Dingwall (Toby Thame 40), Rory Hutchinson (Sione Va'enuku 56), James Ramm; Fin Smith (Charlie Savala 40), Tom James (Archie McParland 50); Tom West (Tarek Haffar 40), Craig Wright (Curtis Langdon 50), Luke Green (Trevor Davison 40); Callum Hunter-Hill (Ed Prowse 40), Angus Scott-Young (Ainsworth-Cave 75); Henry Pollock (Kieran Perkins 75), Josh Kemeny (Sam Graham 40), Fyn Brown (Reuben Logan 64).

Bedford Blues: Matt Worley; Alfie Garside, Lucas Titherington, Michael Le Bourgeois, Dean Adamson; Will Maisey, James Lennon; Joey Conway, Nathan Langdon, Oisin Heffernan; Rory Ward, Alex Woolford; Luke Frost, Jac Arthur, Cameron King.

Replacements: Jamie Jack, Tommy Herman, Bryan O’Connor, Shay Kerry, Archie Benson, Fred Tuilagi, Jake Garside, Will Glister, Joel Matavesi, Jamie Elliott, Toby Cousins, Louis James.

Referee: Alex Thomas