England ace Davison joins Saints as Painter exits and Heffernan heads out on loan

Academy graduate Painter moves to Exeter Chiefs on a permanent deal, while Heffernan is heading to Newcastle on a loan deal until the end of the season.

England international Davison will now be available to help Saints try to secure a top-four place in the Gallagher Premiership this season as he joins on a permanent contract.

Primarily a tighthead but able to play on both sides of the scrum, the 30-year-old has made more than a century of appearances for Falcons since joining Newcastle from Blaydon RFC – with 79 of those coming in the Premiership.

Trevor Davison

The 6ft 2ins, 122kg front rower had represented hometown club Blaydon since the age of 11, also being selected for England Counties on multiple overseas tours before making the step up into the full-time professional game.

Davison’s impressive form within Newcastle’s imposing front row earned him an England call-up in June 2021, and he made his Test debut off the bench against the USA at Twickenham the next month.

He has since earned one further cap against Australia in the 2021 Autumn Nations Cup, and was included in Steve Borthwick’s wider training squad before this year’s Six Nations Championship.

“We’re absolutely delighted to sign a player of Trevor’s calibre for the remainder of this season and beyond,” said Saints boss Phil Dowson.

“We’re excited about what he can bring to our squad; he’s an international tighthead, he’s a top-quality operator in the Premiership, and crucially he’s another player whose attitude is all about improving his game.

“Trevor brings his reputation as a tough, competitive player with him to Northampton. He is someone who wants to be dominant in the set-piece, but also brings some real quality around the park as well as that toughness, so we’re confident he will be a great fit for us.”

Painter exits Saints having made 84 appearances for the club since penning his first full-time contract in 2016.

The former Felstead School student made his senior debut against Saracens in 2018, but it was during the 2019/20 campaign that he established himself in the first team – going on to make 21, 16, and 19 appearances over the next three seasons.

Painter also represented England at age-grade level; having played for his country’s Under-16s, Under-17s, and Under-18s sides, he was selected for the Under-20s for the Six Nations and Junior World Championship in 2018.

Dowson said: “Ehren has always been someone with a ‘Saints First’ attitude. He’s a top man to have in the squad, but he’s struggled this year for opportunities in the first team and he’s desperate to try and find some more game time.

“A fresh start will be really important for him. He’s been at the club for a long time, coming all the way through the Academy set-up here, but sometimes you need to try something different – we fully support him on his next step and wish him well.

“Exeter wanted him immediately and with Trevor coming in, that worked out well with Oisín also moving in the opposite direction to Newcastle to cover for them.”

Heffernan will hope to get some minutes under his belt at Kingston Park, having struggled to grab game time at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

He initially joined Saints in February 2021 from Championship outfit Nottingham Rugby, and has made seven first-team appearances in black, green and gold.

The English-qualified prop came through the Leinster Rugby Schools setup, making three appearances in the Pro14 for the senior side and 20 appearances for Ireland’s Under-20s across the Six Nations and Junior World Championship competitions.

A long-term hamstring injury limited his appearances for Saints during the 2021/22 season, but he did come off the bench in the Gallagher Premiership semi-final defeat to Leicester Tigers, and he played three matches this term in the Premiership Rugby Cup competition.