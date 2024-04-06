Phil Dowson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The Irish province were beaten 26-23 by Saints at Thomond Park back in January, despite the fact Curtis Langdon had been sent off late in the first half.

It was a stunning display from Dowson's men as they progressed through the pool stages unbeaten.

But the Saints boss knows that victory in Limerick has placed a target on his team's back this weekend.

"I think there's definitely lessons in there from that first game as to what gave us the opportunity to get ahead and there's things we can certainly do better but it's about getting stuck into it now," Dowson said.

"We know they will have a grudge and they will be frustrated about what happened over in Thomond so they will be coming here to get stuck in and we're not unaware of that threat.

"It's very hard to say who wants it more but we've got to make sure we're ready for that intensity that they're undoubtedly going to bring because that's what they're famed for as a province.

"And I think (Munster boss) Graham Rowntree will be pushing in terms of coming out of the gates and really getting stuck in so we've got to make sure we're not taken by surprise on that front."

Dowson started in the six shirt the last time Saints faced Munster in a knockout match as the black, green and gold lost 33-19 at Thomond Park in 2010.

And when asked for his feelings ahead of this encounter, he said: “The overriding feeling is excitement because we've not been in knockout rugby in Europe for a long time.