Dowson warns Saints that Gloucester will 'come out all guns blazing' at Kingsholm

Phil Dowson has warned Saints that Gloucester will ‘come out all guns blazing’ at Kingsholm on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

The Cherry and Whites have won just two of their eight Gallagher Premiership games this season and currently sit second from bottom in the standings.

But they have recorded back-to-back European Challenge Cup wins in recent weeks, including an impressive success against Clermont Auvergne last Friday.

And with key men now back from injury, Gloucester are looking dangerous.

“They've got a very talented squad and there's a massive desire to get their season back on track,” Dowson said.

“(Gloucester boss) George Skivington is a shrewd, experienced operator who I've got a lot of time and respect for.

"They're going to come out all guns blazing with a very talented group.

"They've got Lewis Ludlow, (Zach) Mercer, (Santiago) Carreras, the back three they've got in (Ollie) Thorley, (Louis) Rees-Zammit, Jonny May.

"They've got centres like Mark Atkinson, Chris Harris and I could go on and on.

"They're a proud group who want to kick-start their season a little bit having been disappointed with some of their results.

"Kingsholm is a tough place to play. It will be sold-out, it will be full-on and we're excited to have that opportunity to go and test ourselves.