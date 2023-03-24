Dowson wants Saints to earn their week off when they travel to face London Irish

The black, green and gold squad will be given a rest week following the trip to the Gtech Community Stadium as they won't play again until they host Saracens on April 15.

But first, they have to get the job done against an Irish side who sit just two points and one place below them in the Gallagher Premiership standings.

Saints are currently fourth with three games of the regular-season to go.

Phil Dowson

And Dowson, who steered his side to a win against Bath last time out, said: "We're excited after having last weekend off.

"The lads worked incredibly hard in training in the past two weeks and we know Irish are flying at the moment so we need to play well.

"They are a very good attacking side, they make defenders make decisions but they're very tough up front as well.

"It's not a one-dimensional attack because they've got a good drive, good ball carriers, world class players in lots of different positions.

"They've really hit their straps at the right time and we know it's going to be a big one, particularly as it's their St Patrick's Day celebration.

"The players have got next week off because it's been a weird run of games.

"We want to make sure we go into that week off having fully earned it and still in a good position."

Saints spoiled London Irish's St Patrick's Party last season, securing a superb 42-22 win at the Gtech Community Stadium.

But when asked whether that victory will have any meaning ahead of this weekend's fixture, Dowson said: “Probably not, apart from the fact that it's going to be a great atmosphere.