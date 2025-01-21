Dowson: Stade Français experience 'invaluable' ahead of Harlequins clash

Saints gave Stade Français a run for their money in Paris earlier this month (photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Phil Dowson believes Saints' recent game against Stade Français will be 'invaluable' ahead of Friday's trip to Harlequins.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A couple of weeks ago, the black, green and gold travelled to Paris with a hugely depleted squad, meaning players who had not had many minutes this season were thrust into the Investec Champions Cup spotlight.

Saints raced into a 21-0 lead inside 18 minutes at a noisy Stade Jean-Bouin but were eventually beaten 45-35 as Stade showed their power in the second period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The black, green and gold now face the prospect of going to Quins for a key Gallagher Premiership game in which both sides will be missing plenty of players due to England's Guinness Six Nations training camp in Girona.

And Dowson feels the tough French test will stand his squad in good stead.

"It's an invaluable, exceptional experience to go into that really, really demanding environment and produce a performance," the Saints boss said.

"We did loads and loads of really good things in that game across the board, regardless of playing minutes or experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Those are the things that will really help us moving forward and in occasions like this."

This will be the second time this season that Saints have been missing their England stars due to a training camp.

So how does Dowson feel about that disruption with his eighth-placed side badly in need of Premiership points?

"There are a lot fewer (England and Premiership) clashes than there used to be,” Dowson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They talk about it being a decongested calendar and clearly it’s not because this game and the Bristol game earlier in the season as well make that tricky.

"But it’s a lot better than it used to be and we’ve got to live by those rules and get on with it.”