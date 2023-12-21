Phil Dowson hailed Robbie Smith's 'exemplary' attitude and desire to improve after the hooker signed a new deal at Saints.

Smith has gone from strength to strength since arriving from Newcastle Falcons in the summer of 2022.

He quickly established himself as a regular first-team player, making his debut against London Irish in the Premiership Rugby Cup and going on to earn a further 17 appearances in his first season in black, green and gold.

The 25-year-old has endured an injury-disrupted campaign so far this term, but Smith is now fit again and competing with Curtis Langdon, Sam Matavesi and Tom Cruse for starts.

Robbie Smith (photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

And Saints boss Dowson said: “Robbie embodies a ‘Saints first’ mentality, and his attitude has been exemplary since he joined the club.

“He is someone who’s really applied himself and is driven in his goal to improve.

“Even struggling with injuries this year, Robbie’s always keen to play, keen to get better, and there’s a lot to be said for that.

“Robbie’s desire to improve has been fantastic, as has his throwing ability and his understanding of our game too.

"He’s got some edge to him; he wants to get stuck in and do the stuff others don’t. That’s a great trait to see as a coach, so we’re thrilled he’s so keen to remain within our group here at Saints.”

Born in south-west Scotland, Smith came through the ranks at Newton Stewart and Ayr before progressing into Glasgow Warriors’ Academy setup and representing Scotland at Under-16, Under-18 and Under-20 level.

He captained his country in his second of two years with the Under-20s, before moving south of the border to spend the 2019/20 season in the Championship with Saints’ partner club, Bedford Blues.

Newcastle came calling after a successful stint at Goldington Road, and Smith made 10 appearances in total for Falcons – scoring twice against Saints in a Premiership Rugby Cup clash at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens just prior to signing on with Northampton.

He is now very much a part of life at Saints, and is loving every second of it.

“Northampton Saints is definitely the best place for me to continue by rugby journey,” said Smith.

“I love the club, I love the supporters and I love the boys here!

"From day one, my girlfriend and I have been welcomed in with open arms by everyone at the club, and that goes a very long way to making us feel at home here in Northampton.

“The club is in a great place. We’re a maturing group but one that is hungry to win things, and I think the best is yet to come for us.

“Everyone is so driven here, in both their own goals as well as those of the team, it makes everything competitive and that’s the best kind of environment to improve in.

“The coaches have helped me massively already in my understanding of the game, but also in realising my strengths and how to use those strengths on the pitch effectively.

“There’s no better place to play than cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, especially when it’s packed out – we’ve seen that this season already.