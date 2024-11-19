Dowson salutes Sleightholme as prolific wing signs new Saints deal

Ollie Sleightholme scored against South Africa last Saturday (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson says it's so important to keep players like Ollie Sleightholme at Saints after seeing the wing sign a new deal with the club.

Sleightholme's contract extension was confirmed on Tuesday morning, three days after he scored for England against world champions South Africa at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

That try was Sleightholme's third in his past two matches for England as he continues to showcase his incredible finishing ability for club and country.

And Dowson couldn't be happier that the 24-year-old, who is a product of the Saints Academy, is staying at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens for the foreseeable future.

“Ollie is one of those players who has come through our Academy, whose association with the club is so strong," director of rugby Dowson said.

“He’s played incredibly well for us, scoring some unbelievable tries, and it’s so important for us to keep players like him – who are really invested in what we’re trying to do, and also play hard for us, in the environment here.

“Keeping that core group together and making sure we continue to push forwards and improve with them is something we’re always working on. Ollie’s definitely one of those guys who has that out-and-out quality already, but he’s got the potential to keep getting better as well.

“His strike-rate is remarkable, and it’s hard sometimes as a coach here, because everyone in that backline is playing so well and it’s extremely competitive. But Ollie’s consistency is clear to see from his stats and that’s starting to get recognised at international level too which we’re delighted about.

“That recognition is testament to Ollie’s efforts here, and how hard he’s been working with the coaching group.

"To see him in an England shirt scoring tries is really satisfying, and I have no doubt that there will be plenty more of that to come.”