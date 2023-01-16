News you can trust since 1931
Dowson salutes Saints duo

Phil Dowson has hailed 'brilliant' Lewis Ludlam after the Saints skipper delivered another huge showing last weekend.

By Tom Vickers
3 hours ago - 1 min read

Ludlam has been a standout player in pretty much every game for his club, despite the fact Saints have struggled to string together regular wins this season.

He produced an all-action performance against Munster on Saturday, driving his team forward as they tried to come back from a 24-0 half-time deficit.

And though they eventually fell short, losing 27-23 to the 14-man home side at Thomond Park, Dowson couldn't have been more impressed with his captain.

Lewis Ludlam
"He was brilliant," Dowson said.

"He was excellent carrying the ball, defensively, in the set piece.

"His energy and effort was outstanding, not only that but leading through the week, leading in the game and driving that energy in the group and that fight.

"Fight is a word I would associate with him - and he brought that again."

Another player who continues to impress for Saints is James Ramm.

The Australian winger, a summer signing from NSW Waratahs, scored his seventh try in 11 appearances in the game against Munster.

And Dowson said: "He's a class act and he'll get better and better.

"He's very good at certain aspects of his game, including the high ball stuff, but he's also getting more physical - and that is something we like to see in our backline."

