Dowson salutes injured Saints wing trio for 'pushing each other' during recovery
George Hendy, James Ramm and Tom Seabrook all suffered long-term injuries towards the end of 2023.
Ramm had to undergo surgery on an MCL problem picked up in the win against Harlequins towards the end of November and was in a knee brace, needing crutches to help him get around.
Hendy and Seabrook were both forced off after sustaining injuries in the Investec Champions Cup game against Toulon in December.
Hendy had a knee issue while Seabrook was dealing with an ankle problem.
It meant Saints were stretched out wide, but the likes of Tom Litchfield and Ollie Sleightholme stepped up superbly to help the black, green and gold bag 10 successive wins in all competitions.
Saints were hit by international call-ups in January, but they drafted in Gabriel Hamer-Webb for one game, with the wing starting in a victory against Newcastle Falcons.
Hendy, Ramm and Seabrook are now targeting a return to action next month and will hope to play in friendlies against DHL Stormers and Sale Sharks.
And Dowson said: "Clearly we've missed them but we've had lads step up: Litch (Litchfield), Ollie (Sleightholme), Gabe (Hamer-Webb) came in.
"But it will be great to have those boys back and they've been pushing each other around the gym in getting fit again.
"It's nice for those lads not just to be one on one with the physios, and three on one generates a bit of a vibe.
"They've been excellent in their pursuit of fitness."