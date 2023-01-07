Dowson's men travel to take on Exeter Chiefs bidding to back up the brilliant 46-17 New Year's Day success against Quins.

Exeter were left wounded by a 35-3 loss at Saracens last Saturday and will look to bounce back quickly.

And Dowson said: "On the back of their Saracens game, they will be absolutely flying in and trying to respond to that, very emotional.

Phil Dowson

"We know it's a big challenge coming our way and we've got to make sure we're ready for that.

"We've had some tough games down there and we've had to learn the hard way, which is so often the way in rugby and in life.

"We know the absolute minimum standard of what we need in order to be able to compete down at Exeter otherwise we are going to get a hiding.

"It's been a challenge in the past but we've managed to work out the past couple of years what we need to do, and hopefully we can do it again.

"That's the challenge for us."

Saints beat Exeter 26-19 at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens back in early November, delivering a gritty defensive showing.

And Dowson said: "It was excellent and we harp back to that Exeter game as one of the ones in the wet where we really stood up and got stuck in.