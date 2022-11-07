Dowson knows Saints must be strong in Saracens showdown
Phil Dowson knows Saints must replicate the physicality they showed against Exeter Chiefs when they travel to table-topping Saracens on Sunday (kick-off 12.15pm).
Sarries have won all eight of their Gallagher Premiership games this season, sitting 10 points clear at the summit.
Saints have been victorious in back-to-back matches, beating Bristol Bears before seeing off Exeter 26-19 at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens last Friday.
And ahead of this weekend's tussle at StoneX Stadium, Dowson said: "We're looking forward to it.
"The guys have had three days off so that was a relief, and then it's down to the StoneX.
"Saracens are top of the table for good reason and we've got to make sure we're as patient in our game plan and as physical.
"We knew Exeter would come and bang, and that's the same with Sarries."
Fly-half Fin Smith has been instrumental to helping Saints rise up the standings in recent weeks.
And Smith said: "It will be a tough challenge at Saracens but we've had a few days off.
"There were some sore bodies but we'll get back in and see if there are ways we can exploit their game.
"We'll go down there with a good attitude and hopefully get the result."