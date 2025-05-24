Dowson 'immensely proud' of Saints' effort in final defeat

Phil Dowson (photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson says he is 'immensely proud of the effort' of his players after Saints were beaten in the Investec Champions Cup final by Union Bordeaux Bègles.

The black, green and gold suffered a 28-20 defeat at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday afternoon as UBB claimed Champions Cup glory for the first time.

Saints gave it their all but having lost James Ramm, George Furbank and Temo Mayanavanua to injury during the first half, they couldn't find a way back in the second half.

Their French opponents scored eight unanswered points after the break, leaving Saints to reflect on a special campaign but no trophy to show for it.

"First of all, credit to Bordeaux - it was a fantastic performance and we saw their quality across the pitch today so I hope they enjoy their celebrations," Saints boss Dowson said.

"I'm immensely proud of the effort.

"Of course we can be better in lots of different areas and some things went against us, those early injuries etc.

"I'm immensely proud of the effort and there are a lot of disappointed players out there.

"Invariably you lose really good players (to injury) and it makes it tricky, but we trust the bench and we knew the bench could go 75 or 78 minutes.

"Clearly it had an impact, and you want your best players out there, but I'm also conscious that every director of rugby in the world would say his squad is never fully fit.

"It was disappointing but those things happen and we have to move on.

"It's still a very young group and I keep saying that, but someone like Tom Litchfield is exactly what the club's all about in terms of Academy development, playing at Bedford Blues in our partnership with them and then playing on one of the biggest stages in club rugby in a final.

"That's the joy of it, seeing their journey, it's just a shame that hasn't been punctuated with a big win today."

Saints beat Vodacom Bulls, Munster, Castres Olympique, Clermont Auvergne and Leinster on their way to the final.

And Dowson said: "We have to celebrate the journey.

"I spoke about 2011 and the disappointment of losing that final, but actually there was the enjoyment of the journey to get there.

"We've got lots of very fond memories of getting to this point and in lots of parts of the game, we were very good, but we weren't good enough.

"It's something we have to take on the chin and learn from.

"We'll enjoy tonight, we'll make sure we enjoy Cardiff and we get back on it for Gloucester (at Kingsholm next Saturday)."

Looking back on his Champions Cup highlights from this campaign, Dowson said: "All of the games. Castres at home and Clermont, in terms of the performances we put out there, and the overall contribution of the squad.

"It hasn't just been the 23 lads who played today, it's all of the guys.

"Someone like Juarno Augustus, Burger Odendaal, those guys who are leaving at the end of the year, were so disappointed not to be able to contribute today, but they've contributed throughout the season."