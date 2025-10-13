Dowson hails Hopley as Saints youngster Todaro makes his mark on the big stage

Edoardo Todaro scored again for Saints against Leicester Tigers on Saturday (picture: Ketan Shah)

Phil Dowson has hailed the 'unbelievable job' Mark Hopley continues to do with the Saints Academy after Edoardo Todaro's derby-day heroics on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Todaro was named player of the match as he scored his third try in as many Gallagher PREM outings.

The 19-year-old only made his competitive debut for Saints last month, starting on the wing in a PREM Rugby Cup win at Saracens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But so impressive has he been that he's started each of the three league matches since then.

Italy Under-20s star Todaro is the latest in a long line of Academy products who have hit the big time at Saints.

And Dowson said: "He (Todaro) is not only very talented but a physical freak for a 19-year-old but he's also very confident.

"He has that Henry Pollock kind of thing, of just wanting to go and express himself and get stuck in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Credit to our Academy system for both identifying and pushing those traits that have allowed him to step into PREM Rugby at his first time of asking and look so accomplished.

"The club is built on the strength of the Academy and (head of Academy) Mark Hopley does an unbelievable job in how he develops those players.

"There are some players who we flag and say 'he will play for us next year' and we maybe didn't envisage him (Todaro) playing in the first three games of the season, but we knew he would represent the Saints so his development pathway is slightly different to a front rower who goes to University and does something different.

"We have a pretty good line of sight from a recruitment point of view and who can do what.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When Henry Pollock and Archie McParland were coming through the Academy, Mark Hopley flagged it and we watched them as an individual, likewise with Edo as he's one of those guys who looks fit for it and ready for it - and he's clearly proved that so far."

Milan-born back Todaro played for Italy at Under-18s level when aged only 16, before playing all of his country’s Under-20 Six Nations games in 2025 as well as featuring throughout the World Rugby U20 Championship.

His journey at Saints started with his mother commenting about her son’s rugby prowess on a YouTube video post by Ipswich School coach Andrea Pozzi, and that led to Todaro joining the school at the start of Year 10.

His involvement with Italy Under-20s gave the talented back eligibility for a sporting visa to progress into the Saints Senior Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Todaro has taken his chance in black, green and gold, showcasing his immense potential on the big stage.

"He has been at school in East Anglia, he was in our catchment area and we've watched him come through," Dowson explained.

"He's played in the Under-18s from a couple of years below, we've watched him tear up the Under-18s.

"We've got to know him and he's been in the environment when he can be on holidays from school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had a very long Zoom call with his mum around his education because she wants to make sure that's one of the priorities and we've made sure that is, with his degree.

"We've got a very good understanding of his background and we've watched him come through the ranks."