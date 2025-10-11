Dowson hails attitude of Saints super-sub Belleau after win against Tigers

Anthony Belleau forced his way over for a try here before scoring what proved to be the winner late on (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson has praised derby-day hero Anthony Belleau for the way he handled not making the Saints starting line-up against Leicester Tigers on Saturday.

Belleau, who shone in his first two Gallagher PREM games for Saints, starting both at fly-half, dropped to the bench as Fin Smith was brought back in from the start after completing his mandatory rest period.

Smith scored during the first half and Belleau delivered a double after the break, coming on at full-back after Tommy Freeman was forced off injured just three minutes into the second period.

Saints went on to win the game 32-26 at a sold-out cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, with summer signing Belleau's second try of the match proving decisive in the end.

And Saints boss Dowson said: "He's put that (dropping to the bench) behind him, he drove the non-playing group through the week and he showed what he's capable of, from a technical point of view, a tactical point of view and also a mental point of view to get us back in the game.

"To score twice coming off the bench is fantastic and it's reward for his effort."

Before Freeman was forced off, Saints lost George Hendy to an injury that meant he had to be helped from the field, bringing Tom Litchfield into the action on the wing.

And Dowson said: "It's always the case (that the bench has to make a big impact) and we had players playing out of position.

"We were disappointed to lose Freemo on his 100th game for the club, but for other guys to come in and do a tremendous job out of position is credit to how they think about the game and how they prepare for the game."

Saints were never able to shake Tigers off as the lead changed hands on several occasions during an enthralling East Midlands encounter.

But eventually they got the job done as a series of reset scrums took the clock past 80 minutes, allowing Smith to boot the ball out and put the seal on the bonus-point success.

"It ebbed and flowed, probably too much for my liking, but credit to Leicester because they kept coming back into it and we couldn't get two scores ahead," Dowson said.

"It took us a while to grind them down and it had a lot in that game.

"I felt like it was on a knife edge and there was a kick through from 'Tony' Belleau that bounced into his hands, which will be a cruel bounce if you're a Leicester fan, but it fell our way. We did enough to take those opportunities.

"There's some rustiness and there were some elements of us not having played together and you could probably tell that so we'll certainly be better on those fronts.

"For those players to jump straight back into it, a white-hot derby game, is a tough ask, and I thought for the most part they were excellent.

"Those guys (the Lions players) haven't played any rugby and they are going to be rusty but although there were some elements of that and there's lots of things we can be better at, I thought they were all excellent.

"The half-backs have such a big impact in a game and I thought they were excellent."

Dowson was delighted that Saints were able to secure the win, putting to bed the 33-0 humiliation at the hands of Leicester at the Gardens back in March.

"I love the derby, the players do as well, and I think you could see that," Dowson said.

"The fans certainly love it, I'm sure Leicester do as well and that's what's so special about it, because it runs so deep.

"This is a game that's been going since 1880 so there's huge history and we want to make sure we indulge that and carry that on."