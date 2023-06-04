But Dowson doesn’t want to put any extra pressure on Iyogun by speculating on a potential return date for the talented 22-year-old.

Iyogun suffered the Achilles problem during the defeat at Exeter Chiefs back in January and has not played since.

But when asked for an update on the loosehead prop, Dowson said: “He's really good.

Manny Iyogun

“I saw him in the gym last Monday. Most of the lads are away but a few of the injured lads are in.

“He's started to do a bit more on feet, lots of lifting and he's been working hard.

“The feedback I've got from the strength and conditioning staff has been really positive, as you'd expect for someone with Manny's attitude.

“He's progressing really well.

“It's a big injury, particularly for a prop, so we're going to make sure we manage that really carefully.”

Dowson added: "It's a long pre-season and I don't want to say in the press now that he will definitely play in pre-season.

“The way he's progressing, I'm really confident that by the start of the season, he'll be there or thereabouts. What that means, nobody knows because I'm being purposefully vague because I don't want to put him under any pressure and I don't want to say things that aren't going to come to fruition.