Dowson full of praise for Munga after handing lock new Saints contract

Chunya Munga (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson hailed the 'application and ambition' of Chunya Munga after handing the lock a new Saints deal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 6ft 7ins lock arrived at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and has gone on to make 24 appearances.

Munga was a part of London Irish’s set-up from the age of 14, progressing through the ranks with the Exiles to make his senior debut against Bristol Bears in the 2019/20 Premiership Rugby Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Gallagher Premiership debut came later that season, and Munga would go on to make 53 appearances for the Exiles before the club was placed into administration and a move to Northampton beckoned.

So far this term, Munga has started in all eight of his appearances, captaining Saints in their Premiership Rugby Cup clashes with Leicester Tigers and Coventry.

The 24-year-old has gone from strength to strength since becoming a Saint, and boss Dowson believes there is much more to come from Munga.

“I’ve been impressed by Chunya’s application and ambition right from the very start of his time with us,” Dowson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’d been on our radar for a couple of years before signing, and once we got him into our environment it was clear to see how driven he is and how hard he works on his game – it’s exceptional.

“Towards the back end of last season, we were playing well and were very consistent with our selection, meaning Chunya wasn’t playing as much as he would have liked. He said to me repeatedly that he understood why, but didn’t like it, and it’s been fantastic to see him come in this year and really put his best foot forward for more minutes on the pitch.

“He’s captained Saints a couple of times in the Premiership Rugby Cup now as well. As well as helping players to improve on the pitch, we are always looking to develop leadership, and he’s definitely one of the guys who has stepped into the forefront as he drives the group well and sets a great example in how he goes about his preparation and training.

“Chunya’s a big part of the Saints family now too. He’s mature, responsible, and really good at looking out for other members of our squad – but at the same time he’s always in amongst it and having fun too.

“We love having him in the group and are excited to see what the next few years hold in store for him.”