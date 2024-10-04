Phil Dowson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson expects the blood pressure levels to rise again when Saints host Harlequins tonight (kick-off 7.45pm).

The two teams traditionally engage in thrilling encounters, scoring points for fun.

Last season, Saints were 36-33 winners against Quins at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens before losing 41-32 to the same side at Twickenham.

And ahead of the renewal of rivalries at the Gardens this evening, Dowson said: "Challenges come thick and fast. There's no weak sides in this league.

"Quins are a dangerous side and we've seen how dangerous they can be away from home, almost turning Sale over, which not many do, in round one.

"They're packed full of talent, every time we seem to play them it seems to become a shootout so they're dangerous.

"Generally they have been very entertaining games - probably a bit too entertaining at times!

"I imagine the blood pressure will be rising and we'll be in for some excitement.

"We're trying to make sure we continue on the path we've been on.

"Against Bath, I was delighted with our physicality and our energy, I was delighted again with that against Exeter and we were a bit better from a technical and tactical point of view.

"We want to keep that baseline of how committed we are to working for each other because that's one of the most important things."

Saints gritted their teeth to get the job done at the Gardens last Saturday, holding off a late Exeter Chiefs fightback to claim a 30-24 Gallagher Premiership success.

And Dowson was delighted with the winning mentality his side showcased in the closing stages of that match.

"It was fantastic," he said.

"We talk all the time as a coaching group that the opposition are going to be good, too. They're going to have purple patches, times when they do have momentum so you're going to have to defend on your own line with backs against the wall.

"That's when we find out about this group and I'm really delighted with how they stuck at it and how they ground it out.

"The response we got from the crowd was outstanding in those moments as well."

With the likes of Alex Mitchell and Burger Odendaal sidelined due to injury, Saints are having to call on the likes of youngsters Archie McParland and Toby Thame late on in matches.

Dowson said: "It's fantastic and they're desperate to get on.

"Because they've got on and had that experience, it gives that confidence to the other guys who are in their year group, in the Academy pushing into the main team.

"It gives them confidence that if those two lads can do it, they can step up.

"Archie and TT have been excellent and acquitted themselves very nicely."