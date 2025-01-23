Dowson expecting a 'full-on affair' as Saints head to Harlequins
Saints will be without nine England players this week, while Quins are missing seven for the clash at the Twickenham Stoop (kick-off 7.45pm).
And Dowson said: "It's a really interesting challenge because both sides have lost their England EPS squad players so we look to the strength of the squad, which we're really happy with and I'm sure they are too in terms of players there who are desperate for the opportunity and desperate for game time.
"The philosophies of the clubs will be the same in that we want to go and play, we want to play fast and regardless of who's missing.
"It will be a full-on affair."
Saints have lost all four of their league away matches so far this season.
“They're all tough games away from home,” Dowson said.
“It's really hard to put your finger on it because we can go through all of the games away from home in the Premiership this season and say 'this was the problem here, this was the problem there' and it's never exactly the same problem.
“We've just got to make sure we're consistent in what we're trying to do.
“There have been times where we've played some outstanding rugby. I'm thinking of Saracens away in the second half, I'm thinking of Leicester where we got the ball over the line six times and couldn't put the ball down, which has an impact on scoreboard pressure and the whole feel of the game.
“I don't think it's been through lack of effort but I do think we can be more consistent in what we're doing.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.