Dowson disappointed to lose Ludlam but confident Saints' future is bright

But the black, green and gold boss insists the future remains bright at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Saints did their best to keep Ludlam, but the 28-year-old has decided now is the right time to move on to a new adventure.

That adventure will come in France at Toulon, where former Saints players David Ribbans and Dan Biggar now reside.

Phil Dowson (photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Club captain Ludlam, who has made 121 appearances for Saints since graduating from the club's Academy, will depart this summer.

And Dowson said: “Obviously we’re disappointed to see a player of Lewis’s ability and character move on.

“He’s the epitome of what we try to do with players at the club. He came in as a youngster through the Academy system, got straight into work training with the first team, and has transitioned into a key player for us as well as being the captain of the club – and he’s done an exceptional job leading the group, driving the energy and standards here.

“He’s also become an England international, representing Saints and his country extremely well on that stage. That’s exactly what we’re trying to do here; developing local lads to achieve great things in Northampton and beyond.

“I have loved watching Lewis’ journey, first as a player, then as a coach, and now as director of rugby, and I have the utmost respect for everything he has achieved.

“I know he has been torn. Luds loves the club, the town, our supporters, and is desperate for Saints to succeed.

"We see every day how engaged he is and influential he is here, so I have no doubt that he’s fiercely committed to finishing his career here in Northampton on a high note.

“He has made a difficult decision and we have to accept and respect that – but it doesn’t make it any less disappointing to see him move on, after we offered a new contract and tried to keep him at Saints."

With Ludlam injured in recent months, George Furbank, who recently signed a new deal at Saints, has been skippering the side.

Ludlam recently returned to take charge against Newcastle Falcons, steering Saints to victory ahead of the Six Nations break.

And this summer the role of skipper will change permanently, while Saints are likely to look to promote someone like England Under-20s star Henry Pollock to fill the Ludlam void.

“We are confident that our back row group remains incredibly strong moving forwards, with some great Academy prospects coming through in that area as well," Dowson said.