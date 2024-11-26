Dowson disappointed to lose Augustus but Saints boss understands the decision

Juarno Augustus will be on his way to Ulster next summer (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints boss Phil Dowson says Juarno Augustus has 'made a decision which he believes will be best for him and his family in the long term' after the No.8 signed for Ulster.

Augustus will leave cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens when his current contract expires at the end of the season.

He has made a big impact for Saints since joining from the Stormers in the summer of 2021, scoring 15 tries in 65 appearances so far.

Augustus helped the black, green and gold claim Gallagher Premiership glory last season, starting in the final victory against Bath.

But the 26-year-old will soon be ready for the next chapter in his career as he gets set to join an Ulster side who are currently seventh in the United Rugby Championship.

“Clearly we’re disappointed to see a player of Juarno’s quality choose to move on from Saints,” Dowson said.

“He’s made a decision which he believes will be best for him and his family in the long term, but I know Juarno is now putting all his focus and energy into ensuring that he gives as much as he can to our group at Saints for the remainder of his time in Northampton.

“Juarno’s made a big contribution to the team’s success in his time here, our supporters love watching him play as he’s provided them with plenty of memorable moments, and we will wish him well after the end of this season.”