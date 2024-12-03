Dowson delivers update on Smith ahead of Saints' clash with Castres

Fin Smith (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson is hoping to have Fin Smith available for Saturday's home Investec Champions Cup opener against Castres.

Smith was forced off after just four minutes in last Saturday's 25-17 defeat to Gloucester at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Although the England fly-half passed a head injury assessment, he was suffering with blurred vision which meant he couldn't return to the field.

And when asked for an update on Smith at Tuesday afternoon's media session, Saints boss Dowson said: "He's much improved.

"He went to see the optician on Monday and they're pretty happy with it - there's nothing structurally wrong.

"It's just about when his vision comes back to such a degree that he can kick, pass, catch, shout at people.

"We're hoping he can play."

Tommy Freeman is ready to return after being given last week off following his autumn exploits for England.

Freeman started all four matches of the Autumn Nations Series and was given a breather by Saints for the clash with Gloucester.

"He was involved in all four (England) games," Dowson said.

"Some of those other (England) guys we will look to rotate out in this nine-week period, whether that's putting them on the bench and giving them a lighter week or giving them a weekend off.

"It will be dependent how they are on a case by case."

Elliot Millar Mills and Temo Mayanavanua were also given last weekend off after being involved in autumn action with Scotland and Fiji respectively.

But Alex Mitchell was able to return to Saints action, making his first appearance of the season after overcoming a neck problem.

Fraser Dingwall also returned against Gloucester, overcoming concussion to feature from the bench.

Dingwall came on for George Hendy, who will now be going through concussion protocols of his own after suffering a head injury during the first half of last weekend's game.

Robbie Smith, Sam Graham and Burger Odendaal remain long-term absentees, while Callum Hunter-Hill (back) and Josh Kemeny (dead leg) have been working their way back from injuries of their own.