Dowson delivers Saints injury latest ahead of game against Gloucester
Sleightholme suffered concussion in the defeat to Harlequins at Twickenham late last month, and he was forced to miss the Investec Champions Cup semi-final against Leinster last weekend.
But Dowson has revealed the free-scoring wing continues to clear hurdles in his recovery.
The Saints boss said: "He's good.
"He's got through the latest stage so he moves on to the next one.
"Hopefully he will be there or thereabouts this week."
Saints have now been without both Tom Pearson and Rory Hutchinson for several weeks due to injury issues they haven't been able to resolve.
"They're still not entirely over those (niggles)," Dowson said.
"Hutch has come back into training a bit more, TP is running now so we'll just wait and see where they're at."
On Lewis Ludlam, who is nursing a shoulder problem, and Burger Odendaal, who has a hamstring injury, Dowson said: "They're both progressing."
One player who is definitely now available again is prop Paul Hill.
Dowson said: "Paul is training fully so he's available."
